3 arrested at Legacy High School following fight on campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police arrested three people at Legacy High School following a fight on campus.

According to a parent letter, the principal of the school said three people, who were identified as non-students, engaged in a fight on campus. During the investigation, police found weapons in a vehicle.

The parent letter from Principal Belinda Marentic read as follows:

This is Belinda Marentic, Principal at Legacy High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. Today three individuals, not associated with Legacy High School were arrested upon initiating an altercation on campus. CCSD Police who were already on campus and school employees quickly de-escalated the situation. As part of the continued investigation, officers located a firearm in a vehicle that was parked on campus and associated with the individuals. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please contact me at (702) 799-1777.Thank you. Clark County School District Communications Office 5100 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89146 702-799-5304

