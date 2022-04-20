Two LVMPD officers awarded “good tickets”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers got tickets Tuesday, but a good kind. The LVMPD Foundation launched its 2022 “Good Ticket” program with a ceremony at Resorts World.

Officers Kris Hibbets and Jennifer Parker entered the room to cheers, both being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Aimee Rhodes was running the Rock N’ Roll half marathon in February when she pulled her hamstring. Other runners alerted Officer Hibbets.

“I found her and she was kind of just in the middle of the road stuck, couldn’t get off to the side of the road,” Hibbets said.

While waiting for an ambulance to get through the crowd of tens of thousands, Hibbets helped her up and put her on his motorcycle, trying to distract her from the pain for about 10 minutes.

“Tried to get her to the best position that didn’t hurt until medical units could arrive and help her out,” Hibbets said.

The runner nominated the officer for a good ticket, a way for the public to say thank you to LVMPD officers. The program is sponsored by Resorts World. The resort donated staycations to the award winners.

Hibbets said it is nice to be recognized, but helping people is just what officers do.

“We all do it. We all do this every day. I am not different than anybody else on the department,” Hibbets said.

“I met her I think on a Monday and by Friday I had the majority of the stuff. I had two dressers, a couch, a love seat, a bookshelf, kitchen table, a TV stand, clothes,” said Officer Parker.

Parker furnished an apartment for a woman who was homeless. Parker met the woman a day after someone was shot in the unit and the landlord was showing it for rent.

“You can see there is blood on the floor and there’s a bullet hole in the wall and she’s like, ‘This is perfect,’” Parker said.

Stunned, the officer asked the woman where she currently lived.

“She said she was in her car with her dogs,” Parker said.

Parker noticed the woman was wearing a work uniform and later tracked her down.

“My first day off, I actually went to her work because I didn’t know her name and I didn’t know anything about her,” Parker said.

Parker then offered to furnish the entire apartment taking donations from fellow officers and buying a bedframe out of her own pocket.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” Parker said.

The public can nominate an LVMPD officer whom they have witnessed doing a good deed by clicking Good Ticket Program | LVMPD Foundation

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.