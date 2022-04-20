Troopers spot more unregistered cars on the road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are on city streets with Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Charles Caster. He’s looking for cars on the road with expired registration, or no registration at all. Along with that he says can come no insurance, or even no driver’s license.

“It is a problem we are seeing in our state,” says Trooper Caster.

One driver was stopped because he had no license plate at all.

“Hey man I pulled you over because you don’t have a license plate,” Trooper Caster tells the driver.

As Trooper Caster asks more questions, he discovers the driver has temporary registration, two of them as a matter of fact. But the most recent expired on September 17, 2021.

“Is that a valid registration?” asked the Trooper. The driver tells him he thinks the temporary registration has expired. “Expired from when?” asks Caster. The trooper looks at the paper. “Expired from September of last year man. What are we driving it for?” he says.

Trooper Caster sees another driver with old tags on his Toyota, the registration expired last July. The driver could also not produce proof of insurance. There also was no title.

Caster says the driver had to leave his car parked is the retail lot and get someone to pick him up. The driver should then go to the DMV to obtain a temporary moving certificate. At which point, Trooper Caster says, the driver can start the process of registering the car in the driver’s name.

“Get it smogged and just register it,” says Trooper Caster.

Perhaps the most frustrating--driving behind cars with paper license plates. These are plates typically given out by car dealerships once the car is sold. However the paper plates are only good for 30 days.

During this stop, despite what the plates say, the driver has registered the car. He’s just waiting for his specialty plates.

But Trooper Caster says there are paper plates on the road currently that go back to 2019. He says the NHP cooled off on stopping drivers with paper plates for a time in early 2020 as the DMV was closed for a time during the pandemic.

These days though he says there’s no excuse.

“The violation amount for an unregistered or an expired registered vehicle would be $100 not including court fees,” says Caster.

Caster says there are more cars on the road with no license plates, or are not registered.

The problem he says, is addressed every day.

However, he says there are more of these cars on the road than there are Nevada Troopers.

Of course any fine can hurt, but for those new to Nevada, who have set up a residence and failed to register the out-of-state vehicle in state within 30 days, it’s a $1,000 fine.

