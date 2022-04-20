Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveriros takes leave of absence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Silver Knights announced that head coach Manny Viveiros will take a leave of absence beginning this week.

The Silver Knights released the following statement regarding Viveiros’ medical leave.

“Beginning this week, Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a medical leave of absence to undergo the next steps of his recovery. The organization wishes to ensure Manny gets the rest he needs during this period, and therefore expects him to be away for the final four games of the regular season. Assistant Coach Jamie Heward will assume the lead role in the interim alongside Assistant Coach Joel Ward, Goaltending Coach Fred Brathwaite, and Video Coach Andrew Doty. We will provide additional updates regarding his status when appropriate.”

