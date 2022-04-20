Advertisement

Legal alternative to street racing offered at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A legal alternative to street racing is offered at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With street racing not slowing down amid the pandemic, some groups are now encouraging legal forms of street racing.

Those with the need for speed can curb the desire at a special event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the facility says anyone can race in a safe environment.

As part of the “Summit Racing Equipment Mayhem Street-Legal Drags at The Strip,” professional and amateur drivers can legally satisfy their need for speed.

Organizers encourage “enthusiasts to race each other on the safer confines of its NHRA-sanctioned, quarter-mile drag strip.”

The speedway says the event is open to all licensed and registered street-legal vehicles.

Watch the video above to learn more.

For fees and a schedule of events, visit: lvms.com/events/summit-mayhem

