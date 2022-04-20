Las Vegas student arrested on suspicion of teacher assault at Foothill High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a student Wednesday morning after allegedly assaulting a teacher at Foothill High School.

In a letter sent to parents, Foothill Principal Jonathan Synold said school resource officers responded to the incident immediately.

The teacher was not injured during the attempt, according to Synold. There was no word as to why police say the student tried to attack the teacher and if any weapons were used.

CCSD said all policies and procedures are being followed.

The full letter to Foothill parents is below:

This is Jonathan Synold, Principal of Foothill High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. Today a student was arrested for assaulting a teacher. The teacher was not physically harmed. School police quickly responded and handled the situation within minutes. Class time was not interrupted. Please know that all CCSD policies and procedures applicable to this situation are being followed. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. I am asking once again that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct. If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please contact me at (702) 799-3500. Thank you.

Last Tuesday, CCSD superintendent Jesus Jara said in a press conference, “Principals, when they come back on Monday, will be directed to facilitate and address the entire student body, and reminding them of the student code of conduct that they will be held accountable to.”

He continued, “If students violate the student code of conduct, it will be clear what the consequences will be. Fighting and physical violence, they will be removed from campus.”

FOX5 reached out to the CCSD Communications Office Tuesday afternoon to verify that, but as of now, we have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.