Las Vegas small business hosting event to help Ukraine refugees

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:35 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the war continues in Ukraine, many around the valley are wondering how they can help. One local business is giving people an opportunity.

Bart Wawrzyszak, owner of Custom Pizza Truck, and native of Lubin, Poland is hosting a benefit for refugees that have settled in Lubin. There will be food, beverages, and retail and proceeds will go toward helping those displaced from their homes.

The benefit takes place Wednesday, April 20, 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Rampart Commons. If you can’t make it and would like to donate, click here.

