Las Vegas man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man died after he became trapped inside a self-service car wash in Southern California last Friday, police said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man, identified as Rene Tactay Jaime of Las Vegas, trapped between a 2014 Scion XB and a part of the car wash machinery.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, the man had been in San Diego County to visit family.

The medical examiner’s office says that on Friday, April 15, Jaime told his family he was going to wash his vehicle and go to the store. Later that evening, according to authorities, the man drove his vehicle to an automated car wash in Escondido, California.

According to a news release, for unknown reasons, while the vehicle was in the car wash, the man opened the driver’s side door and stepped out. Authorities said the man was dragged and became wedged between his vehicle and part of the mechanized car wash as a result.

Another person pulled into the car wash and found the victim unresponsive, the release states. Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the individual to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Escondido police say the incident is being investigated by Traffic Investigator Pete McCollough. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Officer McCollough at 760-839-4930.

