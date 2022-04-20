HOPE for Prisoners to host hiring event Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - HOPE for Prisoners, a local organization that helps those who are formerly incarcerated, is hosting a Second Chance Hiring Event on Wednesday, April 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at 333 N. Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

The hiring fair is open for everyone in the community looking for a job. Several employers will be in attendance with more than 100 immediately available job openings. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about vocational training opportunities offered through HOPE for Prisoners and other community partners.

Pre-registration is available here; but can also be done at the event.

