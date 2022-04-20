Henderson teen pleads guilty in shooting death of 10-year-old brother

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teen pleaded guilty to shooting his 10-year-old brother in court Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court for a shooting around 9:13 a.m. on April 13.

Officers found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The brother of the 10-year-old fired the gun and struck his younger brother, HPD said. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The teen was not identified as they are a juvenile and not facing charges as an adult.

Attorney Lance Maningo said the teen pleaded guilty to aiming firearm at another human and called the shooting accidental. Maningo said that prosecutors agreed to give the teen probation for the incident with a full dismissal of charges after probation.

The teen’s sentencing was set for May 18.

