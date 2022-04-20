Henderson Police: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash that killed 83-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 83-year-old woman has died after a crash at the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Volunteer Boulevard, according to Henderson police.

The 83-year-old woman was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Oscar Perez on April 19. Perez’s vehicle approached the intersection and hit two vehicles stopped for a red light, police said.

Impairment was determined to be a factor and Perez was charged with one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, one count driving with a revoked drivers license, and one count failure to decrease speed, police said.

The passenger in Perez’s Ford was taken to Sunrise Hospital and died April 20. The name the woman will be released by Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stopper website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.