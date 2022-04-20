Henderson man accused of killing wife enters guilty plea

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man accused of killing his wife has entered a guilty plea, according to court records.

Alan Sylwester is accused of killing his wife Karen Byer in 2019. Byer’s death on March 4, 2019 was ruled a homicide and Sylwester was arrested May 5, 2019.

Sylwester entered an Alford plea on April 12, according to court records. An Alford plea is when someone doesn’t admit to the criminal act but contends that the prosecutor’s evidence is enough to convict.

According to court records, Sylwester called police to his home on the 100 block of Caminito Amore on March 4 and said his wife was unresponsive. Officers arrived and she was declared dead at the scene.

When officers talked to Sylwester, he told them he knew Byer since they were in fourth grade, then reconnected in 2018. They started dating in July, then were married in Oct. 2018.

He said Byer was diagnosed with Lymphoma in August, and had a PET scan scheduled for this month to determine if she was in remission. He said he also suffered from arthritis.

He also told officers that Byer had fallen one or two days before her death and complained that her leg and elbows hurt.

Officers found Byer on the bedroom floor, Sylwester’s arrest report stated. He said he moved her there to perform CPR. Officers observed bruises on her wrist and elbow.

An investigator with the coroner’s office followed up on her injuries, and in the process, spoke with a friend of the couple who said they were “off” but couldn’t elaborate why. She told the investigator that Sylwester told her he wanted his marriage dissolved because Byer was obsessive.

The friend also told the investigator about Sylwester’s last wife, Lauren Rhea Gilliom, who died in March 2011 in Livermore, California. The investigator stated in their report that Gilliom’s death was suspicious.

According to her obituary, Gilliom died at 52, and was married to Sylwester for 27 years with two kids.

An officer investigating Byer’s death compared Byer’s injuries and the details of her case to Gilliom’s, and said both deaths had similarities.

Sylwester was not charged in Gilliom’s death.

Sylwester’s sentencing in Byer’s death was set for June 8.

