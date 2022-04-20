Forecast Outlook - 4/20/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a windy and dusty Tuesday, skies will stay mostly sunny Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It’s won’t be as windy as today, but we’ll keep a bit of a breeze with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The wind picks back up again on Thursday and Friday with gusts in the 40 to 45 mph range. Thursday tops out at 82° before dropping down into the upper 60s on Friday.

More clouds will be around on Friday with the chance of a few light showers in the area.

The weekend is trending calmer with a lighter breeze on Saturday. High temperatures rebound back to 76° on Saturday and 78° on Sunday.

The warming trend continues early next week with 90s in the forecast for Tuesday.

