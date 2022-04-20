Clark County leaders consider a new ordinance to change pedestrian bridges on Las Vegas Strip to be treated as “crosswalks”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Everyday, hundreds of people walk along the bridges to get from hotel to hotel on the strip. Often stopping to talk or take pictures with loiters, but the county is wanting to make the bridges “crosswalks” which means people can’t stop on these bridges.

Beggars and buskers is what some may encounter when crossing the bridges located on las Vegas boulevard.

“Here people just come running at you and go lets take a photo, can you just talk with us, lets have a conversation,” said a visitor from London, Alan Gurung. “Then, after they go four dollars, five dollars and then I go you are joking, what is all of this about.”

Right now, the bridges are public pedestrian bridges and safety is a priority after a stabbing took place on one of the bridges a couple of weeks ago, killing an off-duty officer.

County commissioners and Las Vegas police are wanting to define the bridges as “crosswalks” which means the beggars and buskers will not be able to stop. The same way you wouldn’t stop in the middle of the road. They must continue walking.

“Some of these people for better or worse are not good players,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “They are homeless, they are addicts they are whatever and we need to be able to just put them in certain areas cause they say they just can’t be anywhere and be on these bridges when people are walking back and forth late at night.”

A show girl we spoke with who has been taking photos with tourists on the bridges for four years, tells us she doesn’t think this is a bad idea.

“Whatever we can do to keep Vegas safer is fine with me and if that means being down below and taking pictures down there and honestly, cracking down on people being out here in general, we are included in that is fine by me,” said a show girl who did not want to be identified.

The county will have a public hearing on May 3 at 10 a.m. to discuss how it plans to move forward with making these changes.

