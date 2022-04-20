Advertisement

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks Justice Dept. to appeal ruling that voided federal travel mask mandate

Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.

It came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.

A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.

The CDC said in a statement on Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary. It said it believes the mandate is “a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster
If CDC determines masks are still needed
Department of Justice to appeal to bring back mask mandate
Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger