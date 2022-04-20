Cannabis lounge rules up for discussion in Clark County as businesses propose entertainment options

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Rules for cannabis lounges are still in up in the air, as Clark County leaders held its first public meeting for input on regulations for the brand-new business venture across Nevada.

According to the Cannabis Compliance Board, 60 lounges could potentially launch statewide as early as this summer.

Clark County Commissioners heard entertainment proposals from entrepreneurs, from spas, barbershops, live entertainment and even weddings inside future lounges.

Current state law requires the following:

-1500 feet or more from gaming

-1000 feet from a school

-300 feet from daycares, parks, swimming pools, houses of worship

-Must be attached to a dispensary, though 20 newcomers statewide can open independently as just a lounge

-Once a license is issued, it must be up and running in 12 months

“We want to be good neighbors, by being very respectful of the areas that we are around. I think being near the Strip will help us out with that, not being in a residential area,” said Mackenzey Morocco of Thrive, who hopes music and food can be options in a potential lounge.

Clark County officials floated potential options such as separate rooms for edibles, separate rooms for smoking and controls for odors outside the premises.

Some residents have had current concerns over odors wafting into the community. Thrive said business owners are already looking at creative solutions.

“There are some things that we have already kind of considered: citrus infused misters, closed HVAC systems, different ways that we can kind of filter the air and create as limited amount of odor as possible, while still allowing people to be in that open air environment,” Morocco said.

“We’re planning to work with local businesses, chefs and create a truly Vegas experience that cannabis consumers of all levels and non-consumers can all enjoy,” she said.

