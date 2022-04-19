Advertisement

Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Firefighters arriving on scene found a woman’s body in the box.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man has been detained after a woman’s body was found inside a box in Houston, according to authorities.

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor at 11:58 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Firefighters arriving on scene found a woman’s body in the box.

It is unclear how the woman, whom police believe to be 35 years old, died. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives say surveillance video captured a person carrying a U-Haul box on a dolly, dropping it and then walking away.

A man was detained and could face charges relating to the case, including abuse of a corpse. Police are still determining whether he was the person seen in the video.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A mother tells FOX5 she is concerned for her son’s safety walking home from school, after a...
Middle school student sent to hospital after attack, mother has warning for other parents
The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their...
Soccer star Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the...
Mariupol makes last stand as Russian forces close in
A mother tells FOX5 she is concerned for her son’s safety walking home from school, after a...
Las Vegas student assaulted off campus, family questions student's safety