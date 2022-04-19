Advertisement

Uber says masks are now optional for drivers, passengers

(MGN/Pexels)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Add Uber to the growing list of entities making masks optional.

The ride-share company announced the change Tuesday, on the heels of a federal judge’s decision to end a federal mask mandate on public transportation. The move is effective immediately.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in an email to users on Tuesday.

The company noted that the CDC still recommends masking and asked that drivers and passengers respect those who still opt to wear them.

“Remember, many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” the email read. “And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

In communities where masks are still required by law, Uber says local regulations will apply.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya’s death
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
18 people displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex east of Las Vegas strip
Multiple residents displaced after fire at apartment complex near Harmon, Koval
A gay couple and their children were verbally assaulted on an Amtrak.
Gay couple says man screamed at them and their children on train trip
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6