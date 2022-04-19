RTC: Masks no longer required on public transit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Masks are no longer required for riders, the Regional Transportation Commission announced Tuesday.

Public Information Officer, Lauren Ball said people can still wear masks on public transit if they choose, but masks will no longer be mandated.

The move comes after a judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the mandate until May 3.

The RTC also announced that it is set to return transit services to normal service levels Saturday, May 7. Services have been on a modified Sunday-level schedule since January 8.

A few routes will remain discontinued, including Route 2S, 3CC, and 19.

The RTC encourages transit passengers to visit rtcwashoe.com as May 7 approaches to view route and schedule information.

Passengers should note that there are anticipated changes to the passenger pick-up and drop-off locations at 4th Street Station and Centennial Plaza.

The RTC is also asking for the community to weigh in on proposed future changes to the transit system that could be implemented later this year.

To provide input on the proposed improvements, the RTC is asking the community to participate by watching a virtual presentation and taking an online survey, or attending one of the RTC’s in-person outreach events: RTC staff will be at RTC 4TH STREET STATION in Reno on Tuesday, April 19, from 3-5 p.m., and at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Sparks on Thursday, April 21, from 3-5 p.m. to showcase the proposed improvements and answer questions.

The TOPS study is recommending changes to 21 RTC bus routes, including 2, 3CC, 3CL, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 25, 26, 54, and Somersett/Verdi FlexRIDE. The study is also proposing to add two new routes by discontinuing three routes and adding two new FlexRIDE zones in West Reno and South Meadows – Damonte Ranch.

If approved by the RTC Board in July, the changes could start as early as September 2022 and will be fully implemented over the next five years.

You can take the survey here through May 16.

People who take the survey and provide their phone number will receive a free 7-day RTC RIDE pass through the Token Transit app. Free passes can take up to three weeks to process.

