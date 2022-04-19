NV Energy shuts off power to Mt. Charleston due to elevated fire conditions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Out of an abundance of caution, NV Energy is taking extra safety measures by shutting off power to Mt. Charleston.

NV Energy said power was shut off at 6:45 A.M. Tuesday morning.

This outage impacts 470 customers, according to the energy company.

The shutoff is expected to last until Wednesday, April 20 at 9 A.M.

The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.

NV Energy said it will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage. Customers are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place.

This outage comes as the Las Vegas Valley could get hit with another round of heavy winds.

Clark County has issued a Air Quality Dust Advisory due to the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust.

