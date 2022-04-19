Advertisement

Multiple residents displaced after fire at apartment complex near Harmon, Koval

18 people displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex east of Las Vegas strip
18 people displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex east of Las Vegas strip
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:45 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) crews battled an early morning fire Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Koval Lane.

According to the fire department, a blaze broke out on the second floor impacting four units. Clark County deputy fire chief Billy Samuels said both first and second floor units were damaged.

Clark County fire officials told FOX5 at least 18 people are left without a place to live as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting with their needs.

Samuels confirmed no injuries have been reported and investigators will remain on scene to find the cause of the fire.

