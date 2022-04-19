Middle school student sent to hospital after attack, mother has warning for other parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A mother tells FOX5 she is concerned for her son’s safety walking home from school, after a violent ambush sent him to the hospital.

The attack happened in late February according to mother Liziane Gutierrez. FOX5 viewed several cell phone video clips of dozens of kids in a park, and a swarm of children enveloped her son and threw numerous blows. She said her son Raphael, 13, was taken to the hospital and examined for extensive injuries. Fortunately, he was okay.

The mother said her son, a student at Walter Johnson Junior High School, continues to get threats from classmates and other kids.

“We don’t feel safe anymore. They have a target. And now the target is my son,” Gutierrez said, choosing to speak out to warn other parents about violence among the youth outside schools. The Clark County School District has been plagued by a rash of violent incidents on campus, and school officials and law enforcement promise swift punishment for offenders.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that one juvenile has a warrant out for their arrest in the case, and are searching to identify other offenders.

The incident was reported to her son’s school, and he was initially suspended during the start of the investigation. The school later informed the family that the incident was outside school jurisdiction due to the location off campus, Gutierrez said.

FOX5 reached out to Clark County School District for comment.

School officials said they could not comment on incidents regarding individual students, but advise parents to make sure all bullying and threats of violence are reported.

CCSD referred FOX5 to its Student Handbook on the policy on intervening in incidents outside campus.

LVMPD advises parents to report all incidents, and make sure their children can talk to them about any threats or violent acts.

