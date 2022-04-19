Masks no longer required inside Reno-Tahoe International

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mask-wearing is now optional inside Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) informed RNO staff that it will no longer enforce the directive that requires people to wear masks in the airport. In a statement, airport officials ask travelers to respect the choice of others to mask up or not as they transition to the change in enforcement.

RNO staff are also advising travelers to check with their airline beforehand regarding mask requirements when flying. The CDC continues to encourage masks in indoor public transportation settings.

The airport is seeing a high number of travelers and recommends arriving two hours early to allow for check-in and TSA security screening.

