Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to all charges including first degree murder of her two kids

BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges that include two counts of first-degree murder for Tylee and JJ, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for Tylee, and one count of grand theft.

Lori Vallow appeared in court a week after the judge ruled she was competent to stand trial. In September, a judge found Vallow was still incompetent based on information from the mental health facility where she was being treated. The issue was to be revisited in six months.

Both Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are set to stand trial together early next year.

A grand jury indicted Vallow and Daybell with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s children 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. The bodies of the two kids were found in Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020.

She is also charged in Arizona with conspiring to kill her former estranged husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox. While Vallow was getting the restorative treatment, Daybell pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges. The Idaho state prosecutor announced he would seek the death penalty against Daybell. Lori Vallow has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, declined to comment on the case. Lori Vallow’s attorney, Jim Archibald, did not immediately respond to voice and email messages requesting comment. Prosecutors have said they’re seeking the death penalty against Chad Daybell.

