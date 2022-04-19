Las Vegas police need help identifying commercial robbery suspect last seen near Nellis Boulevard, Stewart Avenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released photos of a suspect they believe committed a robbery with a deadly weapon on March 31 in the east valley.

The incident happened about 2:11 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. Authorities say the suspect is a male between the ages of 25-35, 5′11″ to 6′0″ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white face mask, orange shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.