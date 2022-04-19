Las Vegas local hits $120K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their week off with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a royal flush jackpot worth $120,000.

According to Station Casinos, the local hit the jackpot on Monday at approximately 11:42 a.m. after placing a $10.50 bet on Double Super Times Pay Poker.

The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing at Palace Station when they hit the $120,000 jackpot.

This morning a Vegas local had a great start to their week when they hit a $120,000 JACKPOT at Palace Station 🤩 💰



Read more 👇https://t.co/89r61CRjFu pic.twitter.com/82QgooffNJ — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.