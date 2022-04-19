Las Vegas city leaders call for better regulations for street performers on Fremont street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Street performers filled the streets Monday at the Fremont Street Experience.

People perform inside of circles on Fremont street and that is how many earn a living. Las Vegas city leaders and Fremont street reps are calling for some changes on how the circles are managed after 90% of street performers are no showing their circles.

For two years, Jesse Case has been showing off his magic tricks for people at the Fremont Street Experience.

“A lot of us, this is our livelihood,” said Case. This is what we do. This is how we live. How we pay our bills, how we feed our families.”

Right now, anyone who wants to perform on Fremont Street, has to sign up online.

Performers can reserve a circle for up to two hours between the time frame of 3pm until 1am, but for people like Case, getting a spot hasn’t been easy.

“Anytime it is the circle, it is after 3pm, you have so many performers out here with extra QR codes and with extra registrations, that you can’t get a spot,” said Case.

Las Vegas city leaders and Fremont Street reps are stepping in hoping to implement a better system.

“We have had a lot of fraud going on in the street performer lottery and we are really trying to make a fair system for all the street fair performers to get circles,” said CEO and president of Fremont street, Andrew Simon. “Over my year and a half here, it has been the number one problem on the street. We are trying to make it safe and fair for the street performers, but at the same time, make sure it safe when people come to visit the Fremont Street Experience.”

To make sure there is no fraud when reserving a circle, people will have to provide a photo ID that they can also show during the time of their performance.

These changes come as a concern to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada as it believes any modifications to this process goes against first amendment rights.

“Our goal is to make sure that those individuals who are on Fremont street and engaging in expressive activity have every right in the same way Fremont street would or the city of Las Vegas would,” said executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Haseebullah.

The City of Las Vegas and Fremont Street plan to hold another meeting with street performers to hear their input before making any final decisions.

