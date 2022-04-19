Harry Reid International Airport lifts mask requirement for travelers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport is lifting the mask mandate for travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration issued a statement following Monday’s federal judge ruling in Florida.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Harry Reid International announced via Twitter that they would follow TSA’s guidance regarding masks and would remove the mandate for travelers.

We’ve followed @TSA guidance throughout the pandemic and now are pleased to share that masks are no longer required in U.S. transportation hubs, including airports. Read more from TSA here: https://t.co/aZE7R8wKOS — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 19, 2022

