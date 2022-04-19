Advertisement

Harry Reid International Airport lifts mask requirement for travelers

In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off in Las Vegas.
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport is lifting the mask mandate for travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration issued a statement following Monday’s federal judge ruling in Florida.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Harry Reid International announced via Twitter that they would follow TSA’s guidance regarding masks and would remove the mandate for travelers.

