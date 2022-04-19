Forecast Outlook - 4/19

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wind is back for the week ahead. A high wind warning is already in effect for our local mountains for wind gusts over 70 MPH possible.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 9 AM Tuesday until 9 PM for wind gusts 50 to 60 MPH possible in the valley and around Red Rock Canyon.

There is also a red flag warning for the same time period. The red flag meaning high winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures will create critical fire weather risk.

Temperatures begin to drop Tuesday with a high of 86 degrees and this is the first sign cooler changes are on the way.

Wednesday will be breezy here in the valley as we sit between two weather patterns and temperatures drop into the low 80s. Thursday another low moves in and this system will be bringing the potential for some light drizzle by Friday.

The cold front associated with the low will drop our daytime high to 71 degrees by Friday. We return to the 80′s with sunshine for the weekend.

