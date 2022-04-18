Target’s car seat trade-in program begins Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, Target is allowing people to trade in old car seats for a discount on a new car seat or other select baby items.

The retailer’s car seat trade-in program takes in old, expired or damaged car seats in exchange for a 20 percent off coupon online or on the Target App.

The materials from the car seats will then be recycled by Waste Management.

Target says it has received 1.7 million car seat trade-ins since 2016.

The program runs from Monday through April 30.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.