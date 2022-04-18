One dead in Las Vegas road rage shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We see road rage every day across the valley but this time it left a man dead.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) it happened at the intersection of Flamingo and Jones Sunday afternoon.

Two cars came to a red light when two male drivers got into an argument. Both men got out of their vehicles and started fighting in the road.

Investigators say that’s when one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man.

The wounded victim got back into his car and drove himself to spring valley hospital before then being taken to University Medical Center (UMC) where eventually he died.

Police say the victim is a 42-year-old man.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

