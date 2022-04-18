Advertisement

Nye County Sheriff’s office identify child found wandering in Pahrump

(Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked the public’s help in identifying a child who was found wandering in Pahrump.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the child, who is approximately 2 years old, was found wandering on Bourbon Street in Pahrump.

Later Monday morning, authorities said he was identified. No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nye County sheriff’s at (775) 751-7000.

