‘Mermaid school’ to be offered for Las Vegas children this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas parents looking for a unique activity for their children can enroll them in “mermaid school” this summer.

According to a news release, the Silverton Casino will offer its “mermaid school” on weekends in June.

The release says that as part of the 90-minute experience, children ages 7-12 will transform into a mermaid and will swim inside the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of tropical fish and stingrays.

According to the Silverton, each session includes:

A mermaid “warm-up” class

A swim session inside the aquarium with a mermaid tail

A behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sea life that lives within it

A certificate of completion

And, of course, an experience of a lifetime.

The property says that all equipment, including goggles, is provided. Participants must bring a swimsuit or towel.

Classes are $125 per child and reservations must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. There is a minimum of two participants per class and a maximum of six.

At least one parent must be present during the session, according to the release.

Silverton’s “Mermaid School” will be held every Saturday and Sunday in June from 8:30-10 a.m. Reservations are currently being accepted for June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26, 2022. The experiences can be booked online at silvertoncasino.com. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777.

