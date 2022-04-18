Advertisement

‘Mermaid school’ to be offered for Las Vegas children this summer

Silverton Mermaid School (Courtesy Silverton Casino)
Silverton Mermaid School (Courtesy Silverton Casino)(Silverton Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas parents looking for a unique activity for their children can enroll them in “mermaid school” this summer.

According to a news release, the Silverton Casino will offer its “mermaid school” on weekends in June.

The release says that as part of the 90-minute experience, children ages 7-12 will transform into a mermaid and will swim inside the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of tropical fish and stingrays. 

According to the Silverton, each session includes:

  • A mermaid “warm-up” class
  • A swim session inside the aquarium with a mermaid tail
  • A behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sea life that lives within it
  • A certificate of completion
  • And, of course, an experience of a lifetime.

The property says that all equipment, including goggles, is provided. Participants must bring a swimsuit or towel. 

Classes are $125 per child and reservations must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. There is a minimum of two participants per class and a maximum of six.

 At least one parent must be present during the session, according to the release.

Silverton’s “Mermaid School” will be held every Saturday and Sunday in June from 8:30-10 a.m. Reservations are currently being accepted for June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26, 2022. The experiences can be booked online at silvertoncasino.com.  For more information, please call (702) 263-7777.

