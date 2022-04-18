Local high school basketball star shot multiple times from weekend house party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Spring Valley High School basketball star is recovering from getting shot multiple times after a shooting at a North Las Vegas house party.

High school senior Aaliyah Gayles, a five-start recruit and ranked number 8 in the nation by ESPN, was one of four people shot at a house party Saturday evening.

Through Facebook, her father told FOX5 his daughter was shot 10 times. On Sunday evening he said she underwent two surgeries but she is in stable condition and doing well.

Gayles has committed to USC to continue playing there.

Marq Mosley, vice president of Ball Dawgs, a local media company that showcases basketball talent, says he’s known Gayles for the past four years.

“I was saddened about it because she’s such a great person and always had good energy and it’s like why would someone want to do that to her? Or anybody in the world?,” Mosley said.

Mosley describes her as wonderful, energetic, and one of a kind.

“She’s a phenomenal player like you don’t see many players like her out- come out of Vegas,” Mosley said.

Off the court, Gayles is described as a good person.

“Off the court she’s loving, always laughing, joking, always high spirited,” Mosley said.

He sends his love to the family.

“We love you all- we all family out here, big basketball community,” Mosley said.

Gayles’ father said she has one more surgery Monday evening.

A Gofundme page has been created to assist the family during this time of recovery.

