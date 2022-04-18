Forecast Outlook - 4/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a beautiful and warm Sunday the wind returns Monday to start the week. Expect Afternoon breezes to return Monday with peak gusts of 35 MPH possible and a high temperature of 90 degrees.

The strongest of the gusty winds are in store for Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning & Wind Advisory have already been issued for Tuesday 9am until 9pm for wind Gusts 50 to 60 MPH possible. Strong gusty wind and low humidity will elevate fire concerns across southern Nevada.

Temperatures will peak several degrees above normal before gradually cooling through the remainder of the week. Tuesday daytime highs will begin the upper 80s before dropping into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty winds will persist for the latter half of the week with an additional storm system bringing gusty winds and shower chances to the region by Friday as temperatures plummet into the low 70s.

