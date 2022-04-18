Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 4/18/22

FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a beautiful and warm Sunday the wind returns Monday to start the week.  Expect Afternoon breezes to return Monday with peak gusts of 35 MPH possible and a high temperature of 90 degrees. 

The strongest of the gusty winds are in store for Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning & Wind Advisory have already been issued for Tuesday 9am until 9pm for wind Gusts 50 to 60 MPH possible.  Strong gusty wind and low humidity will elevate fire concerns across southern Nevada. 

Temperatures will peak several degrees above normal before gradually cooling through the remainder of the week. Tuesday daytime highs will begin the upper 80s before dropping into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty winds will persist for the latter half of the week with an additional storm system bringing gusty winds and shower chances to the region by Friday as temperatures plummet into the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/17/22
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook 4/16/22
4/14/2022
Weather Outlook: 4/15/2022
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/15/22