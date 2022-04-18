Forecast Outlook-4/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The wind is back for the week ahead.

It’s been picking up for the better part of Monday afternoon with even stronger winds sliding into our area Monday night and into Tuesday.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 9 AM Tuesday until 9 PM.

Wind gusts can be as high as 50 MPH in the valley and stronger around Red Rock Canyon.

There is also a red flag warning for the same time period. The red flag meaning high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will create critical fire weather risk.

Wednesday will be breezy here in the valley as we sit between two weather patterns.

Thursday another low moves in and this system will be bringing the potential for some light drizzle to move into our area by Friday,

The cold front associated with the low will drop our daytime high to 73 degrees by Friday.

We return to the 80′s with sunshine for next weekend.

