Bicyclist critically injured after collision with truck near Las Vegas Boulevard, Wigwam Avenue

By Ashley Casper
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist was critically injured following a crash near Las Vegas Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue Monday afternoon.

The cyclist was hit by a pickup truck about 3:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. One person was transported to UMC Trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

