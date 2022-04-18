Bicyclist critically injured after collision with truck near Las Vegas Boulevard, Wigwam Avenue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist was critically injured following a crash near Las Vegas Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue Monday afternoon.
The cyclist was hit by a pickup truck about 3:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. One person was transported to UMC Trauma.
