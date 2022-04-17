Advertisement

Multiple people hurt in shooting at party in North Las Vegas

Multiple people were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday night at a house party in...
Multiple people were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday night at a house party in North Las Vegas, according to police.(Maddie White, FOX5)
By Maddie White
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A shooting late Saturday at a house party in North Las Vegas left four people injured, including two minors, according to police.

One woman was shot multiple times on her lower extremities, according to police, and is in serious condition. All other victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is not yet in custody.

On Saturday, April 16, officers responded to the 4900 Block of Support Street in North Las Vegas at about 11:15 p.m., after they received reports of gunshots coming from a home in a gated community near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street, according to Sgt. Vince Booker, North Las Vegas Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, a large group of people were leaving the area, police said. Four victims were taken to the hospital.

According to Sgt. Booker, officers later learned that the shooting may have been the result of an argument that occurred at the house during the party.

North Las Vegas police are actively searching for the suspect and told FOX5 that the investigation is ongoing.

