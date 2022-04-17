Forecast Outlook-4/17/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Daytime temperatures are going to be trending several degrees above normal for the first half of the week.

Along with the heat we will also be getting more wind. It’s starts Monday and will last through the first half of the weekend.

A low helping to trigger the winds will be approaching us Tuesday. That low will be dry creating both low humidity very dry atmospheric conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Tuesday.

A deep low starts moving toward us Wednesday.

We’ll still see lots of wind midweek but also the approaching low will have some moisture embedded.

That low will cool us down into the high 70′s Thursday and then the low 70′s for Friday. There is also a 30% chance of some drizzle associated with the low Friday.

By the weekend temperatures start to move back up and we’ll have lots of sunshine.

