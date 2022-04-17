Forecast Outlook 4/16/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Strong winds did push into the Las Vegas Valley Saturday with some impressive wind gusts.

The peak gust recorded was at Red Rock Canyon at 65 MPH. Reid International had a 47 MPH gust, North Las Vegas 46 MPH while Henderson recorded a peak gust 28 MPH.

Wind will continue to die down overnight into Sunday.

Easter Sunday brings us lighter wind and warmer temperatures with a forecast high of 85 degrees.

Wind will be a big part of our forecast for the week ahead.

A longwave low pressure trough is setting up and embedded in it will be windy days through Thursday.

On Thursday, it looks like a system will pass us that could deliver some wet weather. The chance of rain will be 20% Thursday into Friday morning.

Daytime high temperatures will peak at 89 degrees Monday with the coolest high expected Friday at 74 degrees.

