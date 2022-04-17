Advertisement

Diver in serious condition after apparent ‘bends’ case in East Oahu waters

Maunalua Bay / File
Maunalua Bay / File(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was hospitalized after a diving-related incident in waters of Maunalua Bay, Sunday morning.

EMS officials said a 34-year-old man suffered an apparent case of the bends — or decompression sickness, before 10:30 a.m.

Officials said he was with a tour boat in Maunalua Bay when he fell ill.

Decompression sickness is a result of being exposed to increased pressure, usually from drastic altitude changes. These rapid changes lead to absorbed nitrogen creating bubbles in the blood or body tissue.

If not treated quickly, extreme cases can be deadly.

Symptoms include blotchiness or rash, dizziness, confusion, numbness, tingling or even paralysis.

