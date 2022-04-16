Surge of bright billboards, displays shows Las Vegas business comeback

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -One industry claims a surge in electronic and flashy advertising is a key indicator of Las Vegas’ recovery and post-pandemic bounce back.

Spotlight Outdoor Ads estimates 1 million people view the ads on the Strip on any given week. The company manages ads for 200 LED displays on marquees and electronic signs across the Strip and oversees 14 “elevator wraps,” and said there has been a surge in advertisements for shows, events, sports and new Las Vegas ventures.

“I think we really saw a big change Super Bowl weekend and Valentine’s Day weekend. Now you’re seeing the shows back, conventions back, huge events back in Vegas. You’ve got BTS this weekend and the NFL Draft,” Jeremie Watkins, with Spotlight Outdoor Ads said.

From new headlining music shows, concerts, live sporting events, and conventions, Watkins said that impacts the desire to advertise.

“The more you have local shows and restaurants spending, I think it means that there is more people to reach and to to impact. It’s a super competitive market. And so all those people are kind of vying for the same eyeballs,” Watkins said.

According to the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, 1,540,100 people visited Las Vegas in February 2021. In February 2022, the agency said 2,616,600 people visited the valley.

Watkins said upcoming events from the Super Bowl to Formula 1 will bring millions more visitors, and more businesses looking to get visibility for their ads.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.