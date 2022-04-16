Man armed with bow and arrow injures motorcyclist with car prompting freeway closure in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada state police arrested a man armed with bow and arrow last Friday after he struck a motorcyclist in Henderson prompting a busy freeway to shut down.

According to state police, troopers responded to southbound U.S. 95 near Sunset Road for a crash involving a motorcyclist around 6:45 p.m., April 8.

Witnesses who pulled over to render aid to the motorcyclist told troopers that a man driving a grey Acura was driving recklessly and struck the rear-end of the motorcycle. The Acura continued southbound dragging the motorcycle underneath the car.

Witnesses told troopers that the man driving the Acura ran from the car, and was armed with a bow and arrow, and was shooting the arrows at passing vehicles.

Troopers, along with Henderson police located the man driving the Acura and placed him into custody without incident. The driver of Acura was identified as Ronnie Macias.

Macias was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges stemming from driving under the influence, driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, duty to stop at an accident involving death or personal injury, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

State police said the motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to recover.

