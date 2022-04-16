Advertisement

Las Vegas launched into a global destination for K-pop group BTS

The City of Las Vegas became a global destination for K-pop group BTS and leaned in on the opportunity to welcome a massive fanbase.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas became a global destination for K-pop group BTS and leaned in on the opportunity to welcome a massive fanbase.

On February 22, the official Twitter account for the boy band BTS announced they were heading to Las Vegas. With 38 million followers, the Tweet was liked over 300,000 times and received nearly 100,000 re-Tweets.

During a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority meeting this week, the city explained how they became an international and inclusive destination through organic nonpaid efforts.

