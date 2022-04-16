13-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies following illness at Mirage hotel and casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts announced the death of a bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage hotel and casino.

According to a memo sent out to Mirage employees, a 13-year-old bottlenose dolphin name Bella passed away on Thursday, April 14. Bella was treated for gastroenteritis for several weeks prior to her death.

The animal care team, along with marine mammal experts and veterinarians provided Bella with the best medical care, MGM officials said.

Bella will be remembered for her vibrant personality, close bonds with team members and fellow dolphins and the joy she brought to countless visitors and guests.

MGM officials said Bella embodied the Habitat’s mission for promoting a greater understanding and appreciation of the dolphins and other animals.

Bella is survived by her daughter Lady, mother Huf-N-Puf and her grandmother Duchess, all of whom remain at the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

Bella will be greatly missed, especially by team members who were entrusted with her day-to-day care.

