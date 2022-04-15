Advertisement

Swarm of earthquakes including two over 4.0-magnitude rattles parts of Hawaii Island

Swarm of earthquakes rattle Hawaii Island early Friday morning.
Swarm of earthquakes rattle Hawaii Island early Friday morning.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a swarm of earthquakes early Friday morning on Hawaii Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to the state.

USGS said a magnitude 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck in Pahala just before 2 a.m. followed by a magnitude 4.6 quake just seconds later.

Since then, there have been several smaller aftershocks.

Hundreds of people said they felt the shaking.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or damages following the quakes.

