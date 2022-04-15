Spirit flight attendants protest at Las Vegas airport on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight attendants with Spirit Airlines held a protest outside Harry Reid International Airport Friday to urge the company to “get the operation together.”

There are more than 700 Spirit flight attendants based in Las Vegas, and with a busy summer travel season just around the corner, these flight attendants are sounding the alarm before it gets even worse.

According to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the airline cannot quickly recover from mass cancellations and delays due to the current shortage of staff.

The association said it leaves Spirit flight attendants burdened with picking up the pieces.

While FOX5 has spoken with travelers frustrated about ongoing flight delays and cancellations, flight attendants tell us they are just as frustrated.

“The empty promises to do better from Spirit management just will not cut it anymore, we’re not the only ones, Spirit flight attendants show up to work every day, to basically get screwed over by management without a plan when weather gets bad. And management needs to plan and run an operation that matches our current staffing levels and be reliable to passengers and the crew,” said Jasmine Lopez a Spirit Airlines flight attendant.

FOX5 reached out to Spirit who provided the below:

We are grateful for our incredible Spirit family, and we’re committed to finding ways to better support our team members and address the issues of most importance to them. We’ve been through so much together throughout the pandemic, and we are committed to making the necessary investments to build a stronger and more resilient airline for both our team members and guests.

The Las Vegas protest follows two other attempts to alert management of its “empty promises.” Flight attendants also picketed in Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas this past week.

