Rewards for man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer total $35K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More money is on the table for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside a gas station. As the manhunt for Nicholas Cody Cowan continued Friday, the Phoenix Police Department tweeted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms matched the Silent Witness reward of up to $5,000. The FBI Phoenix Division said Friday afternoon that it’s putting up its own reward -- $25,000 -- separate from the Silent Witness and ATF rewards.

If you see Nicholas Cowan or have information about him

Investigators are warning people to stay away from Cowan and call 911 if they see him or come into contact with him. For other tips, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov. Cowan is “likely injured from a shootout with the police,” the Phoenix Police Department said on Facebook Friday. The post includes the Silent Witness flyer for Cowan along with photos of him and his extensive tattoos.

What happened at that north Phoenix gas station

Thursday’s shooting in north Phoenix happened while police were responding to a report of domestic violence situation. Officers met a woman at the gas station who said she was scared of Cowan, her boyfriend. Police say the woman told them that Cowan “committed several criminal acts,” tried to commit suicide, and threatened to “shoot it out” if police were called.

As officers showed up at the Marathon gas station, Cowan reportedly fired his gun from inside his car and shot an officer. Another officer shot back as Cowan continued firing. He then drove off. No one else was hurt.

At last check, the wounded officer, whose name has not been released, had come through surgery at HonorHealth Deer Valley Hospital and was in stable condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Two officer-involved shootings in one day

Community members and Valley law enforcement agencies are still reeling from the impact of Thursday’s shooting. Only hours later, Glendale police responded to another domestic violence situation in which the suspect opened fire and shot a K-9 handler. In that situation, police shot and killed the suspect. The officer only had minor injuries. But Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs became vocal about the rise of violence against law enforcement.

“These things do not have to happen. The divisiveness, the lawlessness does not have to happen. We shouldn’t be here talking about these things, certainly not two in one day. We can all do better.”

One-on-one with Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams

Early Friday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams joined “Good Morning Arizona” to discuss the latest efforts in the manhunt.

She said the wounded officer is married to one of the nine officers hurt in an ambush late last year. That officer, who has been with the department for 24 years, is still recovering.

Williams says mental illness and the use of drugs are contributing to an increase in violent attacks against law enforcement.

“Each one of these suspects has had extensive, and violent rap sheets,” she said. “They should not have been in possession of firearms.”

