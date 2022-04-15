Semi-truck driver sustains minor injuries after vehicle overturns near US-95, Sunset Road

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A semi-truck overturned on the US-95 northbound onramp near Sunset Road on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle is suspected of carrying a load that was not secure, causing its contents to shift and the trailer and tractor to overturn, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman. The incident was reported at 11:52 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The truck was hauling shredded paper, Wellman said.

The driver sustained minor injuries during the incident, but speed and impairment were not considered factors.

The area will have closures until the vehicle is righted. A tow truck is working to remove the vehicle from the side of the road. Avoid the area.

