Palms Las Vegas to reopen Brenden Theaters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Movie lovers will again have another place to catch a new Hollywood blockbuster.

According to a news release, when the Palms reopens its doors later this month, along with it will come its movie theater.

The release states that having undergone a “dramatic upgrade in technology and customer experience,” Brenden Theaters will once again show movies starting April 29.

The theater says that moviegoers can expect a host a new amenities including a new lobby and lounge, a new bar and hallways lined with modern graffiti art.

The release notes that the reopening coincides with summer blockbusters like “Doctor Strange,” “Top Gun Maverick,” “Jurassic World” and “Thor.”

Moviegoers will rejoice that the theaters return will mark the reopening of Las Vegas’ only “true” IMAX experience.

“I know a lot of people who have been waiting for this,” said Johnny Brenden, owner and operator of Brenden Theatres. “I talk to customers all the time who drive here from other parts of town because they know this is the best place to see movies, the way the people who made the movies meant for them to be seen”

Palms Las Vegas will reopen its doors on April 27, the first time since 2020.

